The End Stage Of Full Centralization Of Federal Power; Centralization = Tyranny = No Rights

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"Biden Administration Urges Supreme Court To Let Cops Enter Homes, Seize Guns Without A Warrant." When Americans read headlines such as the one just stated, and remain silent, we are in serious trouble.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you