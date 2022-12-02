It's Time to Get Shaken Up! Craig Hagin- The Pastor Who Defied Lockdowns & Held 1st ReAwaken Tour

April 2021... Doctors from around the world had successfully treated acute covid. Masks were proven to be ineffective and even dangerous. A man by the name of Clay Clark was moved by God to bring together the best minds and censored voices in one place, to show the world we didn't need to live in fear. Only one church opened their doors, Leah's alma mater... Rhema Bible College and in April 2021 the first Health and Freedom Conference was launched. Join us as we interview Reverend Craig Hagin, who opened up Rhema's campus and said "no" to tyranny. His obedience to God has helped launch a world-wide freedom movement that is bringing faith in Christ and the power of God to a lost and dying world. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/its-time-to-get-shaken-up-pastor-craig-hagin/













NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!





Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV