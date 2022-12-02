It's Time to Get Shaken Up! Craig Hagin- The Pastor Who Defied Lockdowns & Held 1st ReAwaken Tour

April 2021... Doctors from around the world had successfully treated acute covid. Masks were proven to be ineffective and even dangerous. A man by the name of Clay Clark was moved by God to bring together the best minds and censored voices in one place, to show the world we didn't need to live in fear. Only one church opened their doors, Leah's alma mater... Rhema Bible College and in April 2021 the first Health and Freedom Conference was launched. Join us as we interview Reverend Craig Hagin, who opened up Rhema's campus and said "no" to tyranny. His obedience to God has helped launch a world-wide freedom movement that is bringing faith in Christ and the power of God to a lost and dying world. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/its-time-to-get-shaken-up-pastor-craig-hagin/
