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US PATRIOT REPORTER THREATENED BY RICH KARENS FOR QUESTIONING THEIR ILLEGAL SLAVES
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11 views • May 20, 2022
The "new normal" is US citizens forced out of work and homeless so some Karens can buy more mcmansions with Daddys' trusts funds and only hire racist, brown illegal alien slaves that don't work with white and black US citizens.
I don't make much as a reporter: so I'm forced to sleep outside. I woke up on the public side of the Karen mcmansion wall in Gilbert AZ to find several racist, brown supremacist illegal aliens working on the empty mcmansion roof on the other side. I asked for work; they ignored me and blasted me with waste water over the Karen wall(walls to protect illegal aliens on mcmansions spreading TB but not our border).
After the illegal brown supremacists blasted me with wastewater, several of their Karen masters swarmed me threatening me with trespassing and arrest, even though I was legally sleeping on the public sidewalk side of their wall.
This is the "new normal" as the globalists replace our middle/working class Americans with their brown, compliant slaves. They want a Venezuela type society with a wealthy white, asian upper class and chipped brown slaves.
They were thoughtful enough to offer us unlimited death jabs with our own tax $$.
____________________________
HAD ENOUGH OF OPEN BORDERS AND THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
I don't make much as a reporter: so I'm forced to sleep outside. I woke up on the public side of the Karen mcmansion wall in Gilbert AZ to find several racist, brown supremacist illegal aliens working on the empty mcmansion roof on the other side. I asked for work; they ignored me and blasted me with waste water over the Karen wall(walls to protect illegal aliens on mcmansions spreading TB but not our border).
After the illegal brown supremacists blasted me with wastewater, several of their Karen masters swarmed me threatening me with trespassing and arrest, even though I was legally sleeping on the public sidewalk side of their wall.
This is the "new normal" as the globalists replace our middle/working class Americans with their brown, compliant slaves. They want a Venezuela type society with a wealthy white, asian upper class and chipped brown slaves.
They were thoughtful enough to offer us unlimited death jabs with our own tax $$.
____________________________
HAD ENOUGH OF OPEN BORDERS AND THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
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