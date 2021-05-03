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SCHOOL NURSE WHO SAID MASKS WERE HARMFUL TO STUDENTS SUSPENDED (MIRROR)
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20 views • May 03, 2021
"A school nurse in New Jersey who claimed masks were not effective in protecting against the coronavirus and suggested requiring children to wear them is inhumane has been suspended." Here's her video talking about her experience.
SOURCE: REALLY GRACEFUL
SOURCE: REALLY GRACEFUL
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