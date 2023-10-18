Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Missile Hits Christian Hospital In Gaza SPECIAL REPORT!
channel image
The Velain Report
0 Subscribers
36 views
Published a day ago

Join us for our afternoon podcast at The Velain Report to learn more! Wednesday Afternoon 10/18/23 at 12pm noon.

TVR SPECIAL REPORT:

https://rumble.com/v3pzfhy-missle-hits-christian-hospital-in-gaza-special-report.html


Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com


Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:
https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77


Download the Spreaker podcast app here and take us with you:

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast-app



SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com


Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0


Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E  


Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries


Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615


Email:

[email protected]

Keywords
newsreportpodcastchristianisraelinformationgazahospitalmisslevelain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket