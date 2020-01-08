Behind the Australian Bush Fires What You're Not Told (934)

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Australia Deploys Military As Monstrous Storm Creates It's Own Weather Crisis https://www.zerohedge.com/health/its-...
Australian Police Say Arsonists & Lightning To Blame For Bushfires, Not Climate-Change https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
1000s Stranded On Beach Encircled By Flames As Bushfires Blaze Through Australia https://www.zerohedge.com/health/1000...
https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
Angry residents cause Prime minister to flee https://www.bbc.com/news/world-austra...
Report On The 1939 Fires https://realclimatescience.com/2020/0...
Australia Fires … And Misfires https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/0...
Australian rainfall historical 1900-2019 https://i1.wp.com/wattsupwiththat.com...
25+ LOCATIONS ACROSS SOUTH AUSTRALIA HAVE JUST SUFFERED THEIR COLDEST JANUARY DAYS EVER — MAINSTREAM MEDIA SILENT https://electroverse.net/25-locations...
Australian BOM extremely difficult to find temperature cold records Jan 2020 http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate...
West Australia Lows http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate...
Were ‘Nearly 200’ People Arrested for Deliberately Starting Australia Bushfires? https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/aus...
Police Take Legal Action Against Nearly 200 In Australia For Alleged Bushfire-Related Offences https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-...
Australian PM Scott Morrison sorry for holiday in Hawaii as firefighters die in bushfire https://news.sky.com/story/australia-...
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