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Behind the Australian Bush Fires What You're Not Told (934)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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684 views • January 08, 2020
Australia continues with its wildfires but what is missing from the story is that 205 of those fires were deliberately set and during the first week of 2020 25+ locations in the country set their all time lowest cold record for January. There is much to the story with the prime minister off on a Hawaiian holiday at the most critical moments. Here is the story the corporate media left out.

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#bushfires #australia #goldprice #climatenarrative #solarcycle #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Australia Deploys Military As Monstrous Storm Creates It's Own Weather Crisis https://www.zerohedge.com/health/its-...
Australian Police Say Arsonists & Lightning To Blame For Bushfires, Not Climate-Change https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
1000s Stranded On Beach Encircled By Flames As Bushfires Blaze Through Australia https://www.zerohedge.com/health/1000...
https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
Angry residents cause Prime minister to flee https://www.bbc.com/news/world-austra...
Report On The 1939 Fires https://realclimatescience.com/2020/0...
Australia Fires … And Misfires https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/0...
Australian rainfall historical 1900-2019 https://i1.wp.com/wattsupwiththat.com...
25+ LOCATIONS ACROSS SOUTH AUSTRALIA HAVE JUST SUFFERED THEIR COLDEST JANUARY DAYS EVER — MAINSTREAM MEDIA SILENT https://electroverse.net/25-locations...
Australian BOM extremely difficult to find temperature cold records Jan 2020 http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate...
West Australia Lows http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate...
Were ‘Nearly 200’ People Arrested for Deliberately Starting Australia Bushfires? https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/aus...
Police Take Legal Action Against Nearly 200 In Australia For Alleged Bushfire-Related Offences https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-...
Australian PM Scott Morrison sorry for holiday in Hawaii as firefighters die in bushfire https://news.sky.com/story/australia-...
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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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