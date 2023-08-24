Dana Ramos Public Comment - Wake County School Board Meeting (06-06-2023)

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I am not monetized, please support my Whatnot:
https://www.whatnot.com/user/steveyasell
in Cary, NC.
#equity #indoctrination #parents
All Public Comments Here:
https://youtu.be/ZvqJjwCE4ps
Wake County School Board Meeting Playlist Here:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3APxsMZWHC5ldleLqyzOka7
Backup channels:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell
http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com