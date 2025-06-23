QATAR Air Defenses have activated in Doha! - Iran missiles flying over Qatar Air Space - part 1 of 3

Air Defenses have activated in Doha, capitol of Qatar! (IRGC statement further below and lots more)

AD over Doha.

Multiple western media reports that Iran launches several missiles towards U.S. assets. So far no reports of impacts.

The Iranian National Security Council stated that the missile strike on the American Al-Udeid base in Qatar does not pose a threat to the brotherly nation of Qatar.

Iranian TV: Armed Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on U.S. Aggression.

Al-Arabiya claims Iran also launched missiles at U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Donald Trump is reportedly in the White House Situation Room, joined by the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

IRGC Statement on Retaliatory Missile Strike on U.S. Al-Udeid Base in Qatar

In response to the blatant American military aggression targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure—a direct violation of international law—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a powerful and precise missile strike on the Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar. This base is the largest strategic U.S. military installation in West Asia and a central command hub for American air operations in the region.

The operation, dubbed “Bushra al-Fath” ("Glad Tidings of Victory"), was carried out under the direction of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the central command of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters.

The IRGC made it clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to any attack on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national security—regardless of circumstances. The message to Washington and its allies is unequivocal: aggression will not go unanswered.

The statement further emphasized that American bases and mobile military targets across the region are not assets, but critical vulnerabilities—pressure points that can be struck at will. The linkage between the American military footprint and Zionist objectives was also made explicit, highlighting the shared agenda between Washington and Tel Aviv.

With the month of Muharram approaching—a period of deep significance symbolizing resistance and martyrdom—Iran issued a final warning: any repeat of U.S. aggression will only accelerate the collapse of its military presence in West Asia. The IRGC vowed that continued hostilities will hasten the end of Zionist influence and fulfill the shared aspiration of free nations to eliminate the malignant presence of Zionism in the region.

U.S. Aircraft Took Off from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Adding: more Interceptions over Doha.

Adding: Air raid sirens activated in Bahrain!