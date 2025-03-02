The Power Of The Purse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Does Your Constitution Provide?
* Does congress have unlimited power re: spending, borrowing and taxing?
* Does congress have the power to bankrupt our country?
* Does congress have the right to fund fraud, waste and abuse?
* This post-constitutional scam has been going on for a long time.
* Centralized, concentrated power is exactly what the constitution was constructed to prevent.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (1 March 2025)