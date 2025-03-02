The Power Of The Purse

What Does Your Constitution Provide?

* Does congress have unlimited power re: spending, borrowing and taxing?

* Does congress have the power to bankrupt our country?

* Does congress have the right to fund fraud, waste and abuse?

* This post-constitutional scam has been going on for a long time.

* Centralized, concentrated power is exactly what the constitution was constructed to prevent.





Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (1 March 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6369508314112