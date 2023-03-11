https://gettr.com/post/p2azem314e1

2023.03.09 Now the CCP, Russia and the U.S. are fighting for the final say in Europe. The CCP and the U.S. are fighting to be the world’s biggest power. XI “the Dead Emperor” fancies to become emperor of the whole mankind.

现在中共、俄罗斯和美国争的是欧洲的话语权。中共和美国争的是全世界老大的霸权。习死皇要当的全人类的皇帝。



