Is Your Religion a Cult Beware

False Religion, are You In a Cult, Here is the test? There is no neutral ground, this simple test will determine if your religion is a cult or not?
Dr. Walter Martin in his classic “Kingdom of the cults” gives us three determining factors, any one of which puts your religion in the cult column?
First; Jesus Christ is not God; He is a created being who had a beginning.
Second; They have inspired writings other than The Bible.
Third; Theirs is the only true religion.
