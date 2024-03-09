Is Your Religion a Cult Beware

False Religion, are You In a Cult, Here is the test? There is no neutral ground, this simple test will determine if your religion is a cult or not?

Dr. Walter Martin in his classic “Kingdom of the cults” gives us three determining factors, any one of which puts your religion in the cult column?

First; Jesus Christ is not God; He is a created being who had a beginning.

Second; They have inspired writings other than The Bible.

Third; Theirs is the only true religion.

