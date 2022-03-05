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Actor President Zelensky preforms in High Heels & Latex: "Cossacks, Let's Become Gay..
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753 views • March 05, 2022
The name of this song and dance routine that Zelensky performed in latex and high heels is "Cossacks, Let's Become Gay."
It shows Zelensky and others ripping off traditional Cossack dress and revealing their gay outfits underneath, all the while singing about how Cossacks should be gay and how much fun that will be.
So yeah, this is basically what Jews have in store for Ukraine. This is what happens everywhere that Western liberal ZOG sinks its teeth in. This is ultimately what those fighting for Ukraine are fighting for.
Actor Zelensky is playing his role as President Goloborodko?
It shows Zelensky and others ripping off traditional Cossack dress and revealing their gay outfits underneath, all the while singing about how Cossacks should be gay and how much fun that will be.
So yeah, this is basically what Jews have in store for Ukraine. This is what happens everywhere that Western liberal ZOG sinks its teeth in. This is ultimately what those fighting for Ukraine are fighting for.
Actor Zelensky is playing his role as President Goloborodko?
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