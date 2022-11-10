Ukraine Update Nov 10, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the active actions of Russian troops, artillery fire and air strikes repulsed the attack of the reinforced motorized infantry battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlement of Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In total, 60 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, as well as two infantry fighting vehicles, and five pickup trucks.

In Krasny Liman direction, the enemy, with the forces of four motorized infantry and one tank company, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, attempted simultaneous attacks on the positions of Russian troops in the directions of Makeyevka, Ploshchanka, Golikovo, and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). Artillery units, heavy flamethrower systems, and strikes of army aviation thwarted the enemy's units and pushed them back to the initial lines.

In Krasny Liman direction, in total, up to 100 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and three pickup trucks were destroyed during the day.

In the South Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to counterattack in order to impede the offensive efforts of Russian troops. By inflicting fire damage and actions of assault groups in the areas of Novomikhailovka, Pavlovka, and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), the AFU units were dispersed and thrown back to their original positions. Over 80 Ukrainian personnel and militants, one tank, six armored fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were eliminated.

In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the AFU forces of up to three company tactical groups made unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops in the direction of Kachkarovka, Pyatikhatki, and Sadok (Kherson region). Following the fire attack, the opposing forces were scattered and fled, having suffered considerable losses. In total, up to 110 Ukrainian personnel, eight armored fighting vehicles, and 14 vehicles were destroyed in this direction.

Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery engaged two command posts of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in the areas of Novovoskresenskoye (Kherson region) and Zagryzovo (Kharkov region), as well as 59 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 181 areas.

In the area Dnepropetrovsk, an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers HIMARS, Olkha, as well as artillery ammunition was eliminated.

In addition, 25 HIMARS MLRS were shot down in the areas of Zelenovka, Antonovka, Novokaira, and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), Krasnorechenskoye and Stakhanov (Lugansk People's Republic), two Olkha projectiles in the area of the settlement of Korsunka, as well as three HARM anti-radiation missiles in the area of Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



