They framed war on Islam to justify endless war - Tucker Carlson clip

Tucker Carlson: They framed war on Islam to justify endless war

💬 "In the United States, anyone who says, 'Wait a second, what is going on in Gaza or the West Bank? Why are we paying for this?' — anyone who says those things is accused of working for the Muslims or being a secret jihadi," the American journalist said in a conversation with Palestinian-Christian Farres Abraham.

Carlson pointed to Iraq, noting that Israeli pressure helped push the invasion — while Iraqi Christian leaders who warned of disaster were ignored. The result: millions killed or displaced.

Description from the full show & link:

How does Israel treat Christians? We spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus. His story is shocking. Dr. Fares Abraham, a Palestinian-American born in Bethlehem, is the founder of Levant Ministries. Prior to launching his ministry work, he served as a consultant and senior trainer to Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Instagram and X @faresabraham or visit his website at faresabraham.com to learn more about his work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5kcYlyyMcc

