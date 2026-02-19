They framed war on Islam to justify endless war - Tucker Carlson clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: They framed war on Islam to justify endless war
💬 "In the United States, anyone who says, 'Wait a second, what is going on in Gaza or the West Bank? Why are we paying for this?' — anyone who says those things is accused of working for the Muslims or being a secret jihadi," the American journalist said in a conversation with Palestinian-Christian Farres Abraham.
Carlson pointed to Iraq, noting that Israeli pressure helped push the invasion — while Iraqi Christian leaders who warned of disaster were ignored. The result: millions killed or displaced.
Description from the full show & link:
How does Israel treat Christians? We spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus. His story is shocking. Dr. Fares Abraham, a Palestinian-American born in Bethlehem, is the founder of Levant Ministries. Prior to launching his ministry work, he served as a consultant and senior trainer to Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Instagram and X @faresabraham or visit his website at faresabraham.com to learn more about his work.