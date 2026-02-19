BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They framed war on Islam to justify endless war - Tucker Carlson clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 2 days ago

Tucker Carlson: They framed war on Islam to justify endless war

💬 "In the United States, anyone who says, 'Wait a second, what is going on in Gaza or the West Bank? Why are we paying for this?' — anyone who says those things is accused of working for the Muslims or being a secret jihadi," the American journalist said in a conversation with Palestinian-Christian Farres Abraham.

Carlson pointed to Iraq, noting that Israeli pressure helped push the invasion — while Iraqi Christian leaders who warned of disaster were ignored. The result: millions killed or displaced.

Description from the full show & link:

How does Israel treat Christians? We spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus. His story is shocking. Dr. Fares Abraham, a Palestinian-American born in Bethlehem, is the founder of Levant Ministries. Prior to launching his ministry work, he served as a consultant and senior trainer to Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Instagram and X @faresabraham or visit his website at faresabraham.com to learn more about his work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5kcYlyyMcc

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Willow Tohi
Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Kevin Hughes
The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy