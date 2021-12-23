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Ivermectin Trial Halted. Why?
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142 views • December 23, 2021
Ivermectin has already been proven to be an effective treatment for Covid. However, the Big Pharma experimental Covid injections would not be legally available under Emergency Use Authorization if an alternative treatment was available. All of the people being injured or dying from the experimental Covid injections are innocent victims of government incompetence, malfeasance, and corruption. The UK halted its Ivermectin research. Why? Because they were afraid of what they would find?
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