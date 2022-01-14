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Worldwide Demonstrations Compilation Jan 6th-9th - COVID19 Restrictions Lockdowns Vaccine Passports
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141 views • January 14, 2022
Worldwide Demonstrations Compilation Jan 6th-9th - COVID19 Restrictions Lockdowns Vaccine Passports
BananaMediaBananaMedia
https://rumble.com/vsceyd-compilation-worldwide-demonstrations-there-are-many-of-us-out-there-jan-9-2.html
Compilation Worldwide Demonstrations - There are many of us out there Jan 9, 2022
This year, 2022, will be a very challenging year for humanity!
Worldwide more and more people stand up for their rights, their freedom and fight together against the globalists agenda.
In this compilation massive protests in Vienna, Zurich, Hamburg, Montréal, Prague, nationwide protests in Germany, France, Italy and more!
BananaMediaBananaMedia
https://rumble.com/vsceyd-compilation-worldwide-demonstrations-there-are-many-of-us-out-there-jan-9-2.html
Compilation Worldwide Demonstrations - There are many of us out there Jan 9, 2022
This year, 2022, will be a very challenging year for humanity!
Worldwide more and more people stand up for their rights, their freedom and fight together against the globalists agenda.
In this compilation massive protests in Vienna, Zurich, Hamburg, Montréal, Prague, nationwide protests in Germany, France, Italy and more!
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