Japan’s Ambassador to Australia Said the Situation in the Taiwan Strait Concerns the Security of Japan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bat227e
08/18/2022 Japan’s Ambassador to Australia Yamagami Shingo: The situation across the Taiwan Strait could pose a grave concern to the security of Japan and the Japanese people. It is not an issue only for Japan, but also for the region and the entire global community.