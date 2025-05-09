Tech Titans Warn: AI Could Wipe Us Out | 40K FootView Ep. 53

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this eye-opening episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with inventor and freedom advocate Jovan Hutton Pulitzer to tackle critical issues facing America and the world:
Election Integrity Crisis: Why paper ballots, precinct accountability, and contract law—not technology—are the keys to securing elections. The shocking loopholes allowing non-citizens to vote and how to close them.
AI’s Double-Edged Sword: From medical breakthroughs to existential threats—why tech moguls like Elon Musk warn AI could destroy humanity within decades. The dangers of digital voting, robotic warfare, and AI-driven disinformation.
Robotics Revolution: How automation could restore U.S. manufacturing, but at what cost? The ethical lines we must draw to prevent a dystopian future of AI companions and weaponized machines.
Human Connection vs. Digital Isolation: Why social media and AI friendships are eroding our humanity—and how to reclaim real relationships in a tech-dominated world.
Pulitzer, a technologist with patents on 15 billion global devices, delivers a urgent message: Technology can save or enslave us—it’s our choice.Jovan Hutton
