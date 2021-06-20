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The new fake plague is the same as the old fake plagues - except for one big difference
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52 views • June 20, 2021
Like Lucy pulling away the football, the world keeps falling for the same pandemic scam; except this time you may not get another chance to kick the ball.
We take a look at how 'Lucy' explained things ten years ago, shortly after the narrative of the last fake plague fell apart.
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
We take a look at how 'Lucy' explained things ten years ago, shortly after the narrative of the last fake plague fell apart.
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
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