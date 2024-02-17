Create New Account
10 months on the carnivore diet, What does the blood say?
DC Learning to Live
Published Yesterday

#bloocancer vs #carnivorediet

almost 9years keto, 10 months strict carnivore.

first 6 minutes walking in, and part conversation with my Oncologist. 6:10 mark start of my blood test results.

Very detailed blood test today. Every test is a concern that it could be back, but I am managing my remission, exercising, and living again.









