10 months on the carnivore diet, What does the blood say?

#bloocancer vs #carnivorediet

almost 9years keto, 10 months strict carnivore.

first 6 minutes walking in, and part conversation with my Oncologist. 6:10 mark start of my blood test results.

Very detailed blood test today. Every test is a concern that it could be back, but I am managing my remission, exercising, and living again.

































Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation





Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive





Give send go- https://givesendgo.com/learningtolive?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=learningtolive













3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter





THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH TO ALL MY PATRONS

Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link

















































































#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightloss #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #workout #excercise #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #carnivorecommunity #ketogenicdiet #carnivorediet #weightloss #metabolichealth #fitat50 #motivation #strengthtraining