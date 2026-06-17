Episode 555 June 17, 2026 Urgent Secret Meeting

In August there is a scretive, off the record, meeting that is taking place

that everyone should be aware of. Discussions in that secretive

meeting will affect everyone. Stay alert to what is happening

behind the scenes, and not be blinded by their circus acts to distract us from what they are really doing. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching.

Love TL









https://www.wired.com/story/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/





https://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/donald-trumps-shadow-president-in-silicon-valley-235372





https://rumble.com/v6urjrp-peter-thiel-confronted-in-bilderberg-asked-about-setting-up-surveillance-st.html





https://www.axios.com/2025/08/07/dialog-secret-network-thiel-hoffman





https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/peter-thiels-secret-dialog-society-exposed-in-data-leak-heres-whos-on-the-list-and-what-it-reveals/articleshow/131793909.cms





https://www.facebook.com/reel/970574645794643





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391131349355253





https://stockcircle.com/portfolio/george-soros/pltr/transactions





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-10-27/thiel-soros-said-to-lead-25-million-investment-in-trumid?embedded-checkout=true





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeThpbBGNQ8





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zva4I5pJHX0





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/elon-musk-dubs-himself-george-soros-middle

_______________________________________

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