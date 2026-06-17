Episode 555 June 17, 2026 Urgent Secret Meeting

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In August there is a scretive, off the record, meeting that is taking place
that everyone should be aware of. Discussions in that secretive
meeting will affect everyone. Stay alert to what is happening
behind the scenes, and not be blinded by their circus acts to distract us from what they are really doing. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching.
Love TL
https://www.wired.com/story/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/donald-trumps-shadow-president-in-silicon-valley-235372
https://rumble.com/v6urjrp-peter-thiel-confronted-in-bilderberg-asked-about-setting-up-surveillance-st.html
https://www.axios.com/2025/08/07/dialog-secret-network-thiel-hoffman
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/peter-thiels-secret-dialog-society-exposed-in-data-leak-heres-whos-on-the-list-and-what-it-reveals/articleshow/131793909.cms
https://www.facebook.com/reel/970574645794643
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391131349355253
https://stockcircle.com/portfolio/george-soros/pltr/transactions
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-10-27/thiel-soros-said-to-lead-25-million-investment-in-trumid?embedded-checkout=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeThpbBGNQ8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zva4I5pJHX0
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/elon-musk-dubs-himself-george-soros-middle
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