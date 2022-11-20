Dr. Robert Malone discloses in new book: 'Things I no longer believe.'

(Nov 19, 2022) In Dr. Malone's book, "Lies My Gov't Told Me and the Better Future Coming." he recounts going from (according to the MSM, big tech, big pharma, and government establishment) esteemed inventor of mRNA gene therapy technology to a dangerous purveyor of "misinformation."
Article and video interview by WND news editor Art Moore: https://www.wnd.com/2022/11/watch-dr-robert-malone-discloses-new-book-things-no-longer-believe/
Dr. Robert Malone: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/
WND: https://www.wnd.com/
