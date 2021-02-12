© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lee Demands Democrats Withdraw Evidence About Trump Phone Call
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • February 12, 2021
As the impeachment trial of President Trump was about to adjourn, Senator Mike Lee stands up for himself and asks that false statements about him be stricken from the record.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6024bf6109b3f133de27acbb
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6024bf6109b3f133de27acbb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.