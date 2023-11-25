Create New Account
THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 11B
truthseeker2028
Published 13 hours ago

Who are the Two Witnesses?
Zechariah 4 - the Two Olive Trees
Theories: OT + NT, Israel + Church, Enoch & Elijah, Moses & Elijah
The 7th Trumpet
Ark of the Covenant found in Jerusalem by Ron Wyatt

Keywords
jerusalemrevelationenochmosesark of the covenanttwo witnesseselijahzechariahron wyattolive trees7th trumpet

