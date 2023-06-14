Create New Account
Join in the Panic - Middlway
Middlway
Join in the Panic by the band Middlway.

Experimental music with Elements of grunge rock, lo-fi and electro. Hand crafted over two challenging years in Melbourne and mastered while being blasted at high volume over a lake in Canada. Enjoy the fresh new sounds of Middlway.

Website: https://middlway.com
Bandcamp: https://middlway.bandcamp.com/album/join-in-the-panic

musicrockpandemicmusic video

