“Is Our Country a Free Country?” - an American Faces Prison for Meme about Hillary Clinton - Tucker Carlson clip

“Is our country a free country?” - American faces prison for meme about Hillary Clinton.

In 2016 Douglas Mackey posted a meme on Twitter jokingly urging people to vote for Hillary Clinton via text. Years later, after Biden's inauguration, Mackey's home was raided by FBI agents. The court found him guilty of conspiracy to interfere in the election, although the prosecution was unable to find a single person who took the tweet as a guide to action.



