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Barack Obama ~ The Gaslighter
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89 views • November 01, 2020
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Edited by Koki Miyazaki
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. With over 5 million downloads on iTunes, the show is also broadcast on KPFK stations throughout the country.
Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch
Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
Edited by Koki Miyazaki
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. With over 5 million downloads on iTunes, the show is also broadcast on KPFK stations throughout the country.
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