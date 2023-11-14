[Oct 7, 2023] CuttingEdge: NYSTV YouTube Channel Got A Strike - No Midnight Ride Livestream

Midnight Ride Announcement:

We hope this message finds you in good health and high spirits during the Fathers Holy Feast Days.

We regret to inform you that tonight's scheduled broadcast of "Midnight Ride" will not be airing as planned. This unforeseen change is due to circumstances beyond our control.

Regrettably, YouTube, our chosen platform for broadcasting, is hit us with a strike, which has disrupted our ability to share tonight's Midnight Ride with you. We deeply apologize for any confusion this may cause.

In addition to the YouTube strike, tonight coincides with the sacred observance of the Sabbath and Sukkot's 8th day, a time of joyous celebration and spiritual reflection. In respect of these important BIBLICAL observances, we have decided to cancel tonight's broadcast. We will Be Back LIVE LIVE LIVE next week 10/14/2023