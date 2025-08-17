BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Disruptor (1996, Playstation), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
2 views • 2 days ago

Disruptor is a first-person shooter developed by Insomniac Games and published by Universal Interactive Studios (in North America) and Interplay Productions (in Europe).

It's late in the 22nd century. Mankind has spread through out the solar system, but there are still many criminals and other dangers around. You are a rookie of LightStormer Corps, a unit of elite soldiers which are enhanced with psionic powers.

The game uses a mix of real 3D for the environment and bitmaps for the enemies. You can strafe, jump, shoot and use your psionic powers, but you cannot look up and down. Your pisonic involve offensive and defensive skills. You can attack, but also heal yourself or use a weaker form of attack to harvest psychic energy from organic enemies which is need to use your powers.

Keywords
playstationfirst-person shooterinterplayinsomniac gamesuniversal studios entertainment
