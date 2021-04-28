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FULL SHOW: Biden Plans To Expand Supreme Court As Democrat Panel Meets To Discuss
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30 views • April 28, 2021
The Biden Administration is making moves to expand the Supreme Court. Biden has appointed a crew of Democrats to discuss the issue and ultimately decide whether or not the Supreme Court should be expanded, of course which Biden will likely adhere to whatever they decide, if it hasn’t been decided already. It’s Biden’s 100th day in office, we look at the accomplishments and the follies of the stolen white house. Kamala Harris’ role in the Southern Border crisis seems to be ever changing as now she’s looking into the cause of the crisis and sending hundreds of millions of dollars. Democrats are in a cult, Rose McGowan explains it and Jen Psaki personifies it.
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