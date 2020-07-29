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SUNDAY- JULY 26, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2036-6PM We're Beyond Societal Breakdown. Government Has Now Disintegrated 99 Days From Election
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told local businesses Friday that due to new city council regulations, the police force won’t intervene in the event of more riots. “Please also know that the City Council Ordinance 119805 Crowd Control Tool goes into effect this weekend on Sunday, July 26, 2020. This ordinance bans Seattle Police officers the use of less lethal tools, including pepper spray that is commonly used to disperse crowds that have turned violent,” a letter addressed to businesses and residents in the city stated. Best argued that this has resulted in her police officers having “NO ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd.”
EP 2036-6PM We’re Beyond Societal Breakdown. Government Has Now Disintegrated 99 Days From Election – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/AelU30r0NUQ
GUEST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she was concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. The goal of VIAL is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine.
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