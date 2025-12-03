You are a House of Prayer | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Step into your true calling and become a radiant beacon wherever you go. This video shows how the Spirit empowers you to pray, preach, and partner with heaven for healing and breakthrough. You’re the house of prayer for the nations—let your prayers release God’s presence and power, including healing for the sick. Praying in tongues deepens your inner life and opens revelation, while you shine His light as the Father works through you. If you’re ready, join the journey, share what God is doing in you, and let Him live in you to shine wherever you go.
You are a House of Prayer | STC 2024
Prophetic Time | 11 August 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/j4-aMBX4mys
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/jG2ZGSFEv_Y
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/HPM-eTL0oLs
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/Tt_4g_1bwSw
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/oUUoHTZP1nY
