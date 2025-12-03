You are a House of Prayer | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Step into your true calling and become a radiant beacon wherever you go. This video shows how the Spirit empowers you to pray, preach, and partner with heaven for healing and breakthrough. You’re the house of prayer for the nations—let your prayers release God’s presence and power, including healing for the sick. Praying in tongues deepens your inner life and opens revelation, while you shine His light as the Father works through you. If you’re ready, join the journey, share what God is doing in you, and let Him live in you to shine wherever you go.





You are a House of Prayer | STC 2024

Prophetic Time | 11 August 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





