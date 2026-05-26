Ukrainian construction of multi-kilometer anti-tank ditches & bunkers is underway around Odessa

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Construction of multi-kilometer anti-tank ditches and bunkers is underway around Odessa. Barbed wire is being installed at the entry points of the city, according to the Southern Defense Forces.
They state that the defensive structures are being prepared "not because an attack on Odessa is imminent but to prevent it from happening".
Earlier, authorities in the Kiev and Volyn regions reported on the preparation of defenses around populated areas.