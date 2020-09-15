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Mike Ditka: Get the hell out
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44 views • September 15, 2020
Former football player, coach, and television commentator Mike Ditka comments exclusively on reaction to league-wide showings of solidarity among players in promotion of social and racial justice, and gives his thoughts on what he thinks of the state of the NFL today. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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