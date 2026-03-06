EXCLUSIVE: THE NEW SURVEILLANCE STATE - Dr. Andrew Kaufman Exposes Technocratic Agenda

Find Dr. Andrew Kaufman HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman at Anarchapulco 2026 about the incoming surveillance state and the digital ID system as new policies are rolled out rapidly, forcing those who want convenience into the new order.





Psychologically it makes sense. People will do that which is convenient and easy over that which is more beneficial but more difficult.





The technocratic system is built on convenience. People will throw away their very humanity (independence) for something easy. Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience.





Today, we have cameras being placed all over the interstate system with facial recognition and license plate readers.





President Trump is bringing in new policies to force people to show 5 years of social media history in order to enter the United States. This is quite literally social credit. Add to that 10 years of email history, photo metadata and biometrics and it is clear this is part of the roll out of the digital ID system. In fact some states already have the digital ID for internet identification and age restrictions.





Real ID has been mandated for a year now and artificial intelligence has been one of the highest funded initiatives including the use of it for militarism.





As people are impoverished, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being developed. But even if it is not directly via the central banks, like VISA and Mastercard, it could be made inescapable.





Dr. Kaufman talks in this video about the incoming dangers as well as his hopefulness for real solutions in the future.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2026