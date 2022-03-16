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SYNCRETIST SOCIETY #1 | What is Syncretism & Decoding the Languages of Existence
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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6 views • March 16, 2022
▶️Syncretist Society: https://bit.ly/3LXbmRH
▶️Syncretist Initiation Course: https://bit.ly/3LXbmRH
▶️Join Our Telegram Group!: t.me/syncretistsociety
▶️Newsletter Signup: https://bit.ly/3ty1wgL
▶️Human Design Reading: soulmapping.life
▶️Health Coaching: cultivated-change.com
#humandesign #sycretistsociety #knowthyself

Here is the first episode of my new side project: Syncretist Society.

Enjoy!

________________________________________________________

Welcome to the First episode of the Syncretist Society. Hosts Alex Corey of cultivated-change.com and Danielle Rodenroth of Soulmapping.life set the foundations for unpacking the nature of reality.

What is existence?
Why are we here?
What is consciousness?
How can we better come to know ourselves and share our unique gifts in this time of change?

This podcast will leave no BS (Belief System) and paradigm untouched. Everything will be explored and fellow seekers of truth will find all esoteric teachings and modern revelations discussed:

Alchemy | Human Design | Astrology | Quantum Physics | Gene Keys | Plant Medicine | Consciousness | The Nature of Water | Natural Law | The Origin of Religion | Optimum Health & Fitness | Resonance & Light | Sovereignty | Food Cultivation
Keywords
spiritualityreligionphilosophyrealityalchemyhuman designgene keys
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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