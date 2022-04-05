⁣“The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of “Men who wanted to be left Alone”.

They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.

They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it.

They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.

The moment the “Men who wanted to be left Alone” are forced to fight back, it is a small form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. . . .

Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these “Men who wanted to be left Alone”, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at the Left’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy . . . . but it will fall upon deaf ears.“



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A Warrior...



In deep state USA:

The FBI doesnt solve crime, it manages crime.

The CIA doesn't collect intelligence, it collects people.

The courts don't meat justice, they deny it.

The news doesnt report the news, they contort it.

The deep state doesn't serve, it enslaves.

But Slavery is a choice.

A slave submits.

The cage is safe.

Chains certain.

Freedom is Dangerous.

The opposite of slavery is freedom.

The opposite of a slave is a warrior.

The enslaver demands submission.

Say as you are told. Do as you are told. Or else.

The slave submits.

A warrior refuses to submit

A warrior is dangerous. Free. Uncontrolable. Unstoppable. Unpredictable. Relentless.

I will never be a slave.

I am a warrior.

What are you?



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