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Doc ARTE | Le futur selon Ray Kurzweil (2011)
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42 views • March 26, 2022
Selon Ray Kurzweil, ingénieur, millionnaire et spécialiste de l'intelligence artificielle, l'histoire de l'humanité va basculer pour de bon en 2045. Il a même donné un nom à cet épisode terrestre : la singularité. Employé par Google pour plancher sur l’intelligence artificielle, Ray Kurzweil, icône mondiale du transhumanisme, estime que d’ici quelques décennies l’homme sera immortel.
Et les gens se demandent pourquoi le monde va si mal…
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCKNUespz1s
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Et les gens se demandent pourquoi le monde va si mal…
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCKNUespz1s
============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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