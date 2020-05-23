Polish Winged Hussars - Watercolor- Semi Beginner Tutorial

Feb 14, 2020

I used 100% cotton paper and artist grade watercolor paint, because I got it on a super inexpensive opportunity.



I'm kind of a nerd who likes history, medieval stuff, and other things.



When I came across these Winged Hussar knights I thought they were really interesting. I hadn't known a lot about them or heard of them prior to that.



I feel comfortable now trying to paint things a bit more involved. I hope others still learning about watercolor step out of their comfort level and just go for it if they want to paint something they don't think they are good enough to paint.



While I know my Winged Hussar knight isn't as fancy as it could be, but for my skill level of somewhat new to watercolor and any form of art, this came out better than I thought it would Had I worried about if it would be perfect, I never would have tried to paint it.



I notice when I paint anything I really have my heart set on, it turns out better than I expected it to. For those of you still learning, just go for it and at least give it a try because even if it didn't go as planned, you can learn from your attempts, which make them valuable teaching tools and never failures.



There are several ways you can get your image onto your watercolor paper. One way is using a light box. Another is putting your watercolor paper over your tablet or computer monitor. Trace over the image. It's best when it's in a dark room.