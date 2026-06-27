Druzhkovka, behind Konstantinovka



While our infantry is conducting a tough but successful assault on Konstantinovka, the Smutlyanka and Rubicon units are launching FABs of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the enemy's flank in its immediate rear.

Adding:

❌🇺🇦 — Russian assault detachments conduct intensive offensive operations in all directions in Konstantinovka, Russian Defence Ministry reports.



➡️ 70 buildings liberated in the past 24 hours as mopping up of scattered enemy groups continues in the southwest of the settlement.



➡️ Up to 90 troops, 2 self-propelled artillery systems, 16 vehicles, 21 ground robotic systems, and 1 electronic warfare station neutralized.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 27, 2026



▪️ Overnight, 7 UAVs heading for Moscow were destroyed. Sevastopol, Crimea, and Sochi also repelled attacks. From 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, the Russian Ministry of Defense recorded 175 drones shot down. The enemy is distributing footage of a strike on the "Barrikady" plant in Volgograd. "Production facilities of one of Volgograd's enterprises in the Krasnooktyabrsky district were damaged. At this time, ten injured are known," the governor reported.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces are intensifying strikes against enemy locomotives with remotely controlled "Geraniums" (recently, 2 were destroyed under a bridge in Zaporozhye and 3 in the Kharkov region), and against gas stations. The enemy is publicly claiming fuel difficulties in border regions in an attempt to mislead our troops and prompt a decision to shift strikes to other types of targets. High-intensity strikes, including with FABs, are noted against the city of Zaporozhye.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the Army Group "North" continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk and its surroundings. In the Sumy district – fighting in Pysarevka and the village of Novaya Sech.



▪️ In the Kursk region, in the settlement of Belaya, Belovsky district, an enemy UAV attacked a grocery store, wounding a woman. Another injured person is in the village of Giri, Belovsky district.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" continues offensive operations in the settlement of Kazachya Lopan and adjacent forest areas; enemy counterattacks have been repelled, and prisoners have been taken. On the Vovchansk sector, small-arms fighting continues in the villages of Losevka, Ukrainske, and Zemlyanoy Yar. In the village of Zemlyanoy Yar, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to counterattack with several battle groups. On the Velyky Burluk sector, our forces are fighting in Petro-Ivanovka.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in Shebekino, a Ukrainian FPV drone detonated at an enterprise, injuring a civilian. A 15-year-old boy injured in the detonation of an FPV drone in the Nikolsky khutor sought medical attention. As a result of a munition detonation in the village of Ploskoye, Korochansky district, a man was killed. A number of settlements came under drone strikes.



▪️ South of Kupyansk, in the Kharkov region, Russian forces are fighting in the area of Kovsharovka.



▪️ In Krasny Liman, the storming of the city continues. Russian forces are destroying approaching enemy reserves and striking crossings over the Oskol River.



▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, Russian forces continue offensive operations on a broad front, operating from Ray-Aleksandrovka.



▪️ The storming of Konstantinovka continues; Russian forces are building on success in the urban areas, shifting FAB strikes to the near rear of the AFU in Druzhkovka.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" has captured strongholds on the Velykomihailovka — Alexandrovka line. The enemy unsuccessfully attempted to counterattack the positions of the Trans-Baikal troops with three armored combat vehicles.



▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region, Far Eastern warriors continued to wedge into the enemy's defense west of Vozdvyzhevka, Verkhnya Tersa, and Komsomolske, forcing the enemy to commit reserves on several sectors at once, which limits the AFU's ability to reinforce the Velykomihailovka direction.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, over the previous 24 hours, 18 strikes on settlements were recorded: one person was killed and four more were injured. The AFU continued strikes on the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye NPP.



▪️ In the Kherson region, in Sofiyevka, Kahovsky district, a boy born in 2010 was injured. In Kahovka, a man and a woman were wounded. In Dnopryany, a civilian was wounded. Yesterday, in the Kakhovsky district, an enemy drone deliberately struck an ambulance; a female paramedic was killed, and the driver was seriously injured.



The summary was compiled by: Two Majors