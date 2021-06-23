© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Des médecins à travers le monde mettent en garde contre les "vaccins" Covid19
Follow
2
Share
Report
161 views • June 23, 2021
✅ Source : https://rumble.com/viqn29-worldwide-doctors-warn-for-the-vaccines-must-see.html
____________________________________________
Soutenir la chaine sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
Merci à tous pour votre soutien ces derniers mois !
✅ Telegram : https://t.me/miniver1984
Site/Mail
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
____________________________________________
____________________________________________
Soutenir la chaine sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
Merci à tous pour votre soutien ces derniers mois !
✅ Telegram : https://t.me/miniver1984
Site/Mail
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
____________________________________________
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.