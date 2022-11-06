GRAPHENE OXIDE POISONATION REAPER - EMT

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EPITHELIAL-TO-MESENCHYMAL TRANSITION
https://tinyurl.com/yw338kmu
EMT AND CANCER - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30043221/
TGF-β Signaling in Cancer - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26774024/
2018 STUDY -
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6185964/
2020 STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31877027/
2021 STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34684987/
Mirrored - REMARQUE88