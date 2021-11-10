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MIT Scientist on Criticizing COVID Vaccines: You Have to be Careful Because You Could be Eliminated
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302 views • November 10, 2021
"I'm Not an Anti-vaxxer. I'm Not a Republican, I'm Not a Democrat.
I Just Happen to Be a Scientist That Challenges the Current Narrative That Dominates Public Health Policies Around the World and In the U.S. And In Israel.
I Can Tell You That I Know Many Mainstream Scientists and Medical Professionals, Who Similar to Me, Think That the Current Narrative Is Extreme and Wrong.
But Very Few of Them Are Willing to Speak Up.
And I'm Not Sure I Can Blame Them, Because Any Attempt to Deviate from The Narrative Today Is Faced with A Wall of Hostility, Rejection, And Even Elimination from The Government, Including Funding Agencies, From Public Media, And Worst of All, From the Scientific Community Itself."
I Just Happen to Be a Scientist That Challenges the Current Narrative That Dominates Public Health Policies Around the World and In the U.S. And In Israel.
I Can Tell You That I Know Many Mainstream Scientists and Medical Professionals, Who Similar to Me, Think That the Current Narrative Is Extreme and Wrong.
But Very Few of Them Are Willing to Speak Up.
And I'm Not Sure I Can Blame Them, Because Any Attempt to Deviate from The Narrative Today Is Faced with A Wall of Hostility, Rejection, And Even Elimination from The Government, Including Funding Agencies, From Public Media, And Worst of All, From the Scientific Community Itself."
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