7/20/2021 Floods Overwhelm Zhengzhou City and the Lao Baixing Are Suffering

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On July 20, Floods overwhelm Zhengzhou City, flooding subway carriages with passengers being trapped inside; Some people are swept away by the flood, and numerous injured people are waiting for rescue