Jussie Smollett Parody the Reluctant Hero

In the Jussie Smollett Parody, follow Jussie Smollett the Reluctant Hero as he navigates through a Polar Vortex into a world of Sexy Nigerians, Gay Superhero Movie Auditions, Sexual Harassment, Sweaty Subway Meat, MAGA-Nums, an Ambiguously Gay Duo, Ultra Big-Headedness, becoming a Rap God and finally rejection.
Make sure you catch up and view The Bedwench Love Stories 1: The Pre-Determined Agenda on Bitchute. Or visit the webpage for more detail at The Bedwench Love Stories 1: The Pre-Determined Agenda
If you like my videos and want to support more content on this heavily censored, demonetized channel:
*******************************
** Grab your shirts & merchandise here: None yet
** Subscribe to our newsletter: http://eepurl.com/SF8E9
** Subscribe to our Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NwJUp3cBVbl/
*******************************
** Protect Yourself - Best Dashcam: http://amzn.to/2FrIU7j
*******************************
My Social Media links. Come on over, love to have ya!
www.YourThinkingFriend.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YTFXavierAsante
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XavierAsante
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theXavierAsante/
Web site: Website: http://www.CoonWatch.com
Web site: Website: http://www.YourThinkingFriend.com
Twitch TV: https://www.twitch.tv/coonwatch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.