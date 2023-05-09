https://gettr.com/post/p2g8weq48aa
Apple trains its application reviewers and uses special software to check applications prohibited for any mention of topics that Apple believes are forbidden in the CCP. That's why you don't hear a lot of criticism of the CCP in the Western world.
苹果公司培训其应用程序审查员和使用专用软件来检查应用程序，禁止对于任何提及苹果公司认为在中共被禁止的话题。这就是为什么在西方世界，你没有听到很多对中共的批评。
@@alphawarrior @s7gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@AlphaWarrior #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
