Van Morrison - Nervous Breakdown

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Lyrics:
First we start with the drums
Then the bass
Then the percussion comes in
Next the piano
Then we have the Hammond organ and the horns
Then the vocal group comes in
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
I was in the right place at the wrong time
Feel like I'm losing my mind
What goes around comes around
What goes up must come down
Say depression is suppression,anger
Man,it feels like it to me
When you're not allowed free expression
Or to follow your obsession
Showed you're not essential,it's a crime
Against humanity
Is it any wonder at this time?
Not much is working for me
Nervous breakdown
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
And we break it back down to the drums
Just like that
That's the beat
Then the bass comes in
Then the percussion comes in
We have the piano
Now the Hammond organ and the horns
Here comes the vocal group
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
Yeah yeah,yeah yeah
I've been in the show business so long
I need to explain how it works around here
Be at the right place at the wrong time
Feel like you might be losing your mind
What goes around comes around
What goes up must come down
Say depression is suppressed anger
Man,it sure feels like it to me
When you're not allowed free expression
Follow your obsession
To be told you're not essential
Is a crime against humanity
Is it any wonder nothing's working at this time?
Nervous breakdown
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
I'm having a nervous breakdown
I'm having some kind of breakthrough
Mirrored - Van Morrison