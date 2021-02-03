Manifesting Solutions on Declare Your Independence

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39889
James joins Ernest Hancock on the Declare Your Independence radio show to discuss how we can shift the conversation from what "they" are doing to us to what we can do for ourselves, and, more importantly, why we are fighting in the first place.