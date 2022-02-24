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Highlights: Dr Li-Meng Yan Reveals CCP Spreading Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon Via Olympics
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126 views • February 24, 2022
Former Hong Kong virologist and CCP whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan — who was right all along about the gain-of-function origins of SARS-CoV-2 — has publicly alleged that the CCP and PLA are releasing a new, engineered bioweapon onto athletes and participants at the Beijing Olympic Games. This deliberate release, says Dr. Yan, is timed to infect participants from dozens of countries around the world who will then unknowingly transport hemorrhagic fever to their home countries, unleashing another wave of a global pandemic. The virus has been altered inside a laboratory to make the incubation period longer than usual, now suspected at 3-4 weeks, in order to allow visitors to Beijing to return home with no symptoms during transit.
The virus is said to be highly transmissible, and causes bleeding through multiple orifices of the body, even the skin. According to Dr. Yan, the CCP is already aware of an antidote to their new hemorrhagic fever bioweapon, and they are actively hoarding the Johnson & Johnson drug that serves this function. According to Dr. Yan’s sources, the drug is known as Darzalex (Daratumumab), and it is very expensive and somewhat uncommon. It has nowhere near the wide availability of ivermectin. The drug works by targeting the CD38 glycoprotein which is over-expressed in multiple myeloma patients. It is believed that the engineered hemorrhagic fever bioweapon causes a tidal wave of CD38 production in the body, interfering with immune function and causing sudden cell death (among other problems). The supplement NAD+ or Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide may be able to limit over-expression of CD38. Dr. J.E. Williams, a complementary medicine and anti-aging doctor, has an excellent article explaining the dynamics of all this. It’s called, “How to reach the 100 year life with NAD+“. (35 minutes, subtitled).
Sources
• Dr Li-Meng Yan Reveals CCP Spreading Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon Via Olympics https://www.brighteon.com/e7b7880f-9eaf-4389-b22d-12802cfc69e4
• SHOCK CLAIM: China has released another bioweapon during the Olympic games… a hemorrhagic fever virus… here’s nutritional info on what may BLOCK it in your blood https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-14-shock-claim-china-has-released-another-bioweapon-during-the-olympic-games-hemorrhagic-fever-virus.html
• Dr. J.E. Williams, a complementary medicine and anti-aging doctor, has an excellent article explaining the dynamics of all this, see https://www.bitchute.com/video/HLLt1jsiDR7A/
The virus is said to be highly transmissible, and causes bleeding through multiple orifices of the body, even the skin. According to Dr. Yan, the CCP is already aware of an antidote to their new hemorrhagic fever bioweapon, and they are actively hoarding the Johnson & Johnson drug that serves this function. According to Dr. Yan’s sources, the drug is known as Darzalex (Daratumumab), and it is very expensive and somewhat uncommon. It has nowhere near the wide availability of ivermectin. The drug works by targeting the CD38 glycoprotein which is over-expressed in multiple myeloma patients. It is believed that the engineered hemorrhagic fever bioweapon causes a tidal wave of CD38 production in the body, interfering with immune function and causing sudden cell death (among other problems). The supplement NAD+ or Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide may be able to limit over-expression of CD38. Dr. J.E. Williams, a complementary medicine and anti-aging doctor, has an excellent article explaining the dynamics of all this. It’s called, “How to reach the 100 year life with NAD+“. (35 minutes, subtitled).
Sources
• Dr Li-Meng Yan Reveals CCP Spreading Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon Via Olympics https://www.brighteon.com/e7b7880f-9eaf-4389-b22d-12802cfc69e4
• SHOCK CLAIM: China has released another bioweapon during the Olympic games… a hemorrhagic fever virus… here’s nutritional info on what may BLOCK it in your blood https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-14-shock-claim-china-has-released-another-bioweapon-during-the-olympic-games-hemorrhagic-fever-virus.html
• Dr. J.E. Williams, a complementary medicine and anti-aging doctor, has an excellent article explaining the dynamics of all this, see https://www.bitchute.com/video/HLLt1jsiDR7A/
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