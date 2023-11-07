White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0935 - Nadia Iverson - Story on Sewall's interview

Sewall, who was later convicted of forcing women to perform sex acts on him while on duty, forced Nadia to do the same, then shot her in the head, four days after her 20th birthday. Her body was found in an apartment that was being renovated on Washington Ave. & Martin Luther King Blvd. He was caught 20 years later when DNA from Nadia’s rape kit was matched to a sample taken from him in 1999 as part of a parole and probation directive.

